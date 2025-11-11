Subscribe
Peer Reviewed and Published: Vaccine-Induced Viral Reactivation and Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Hello, Folks.
Nov 11, 2025
Matthew Cormier
August 2025
What's really causing Alzheimer's disease?
It's not "genetic", and it isn't aluminum in the brain or the use of statins.
Aug 18, 2025
Matthew Cormier
Mercury Poisoning By Dental Fillings: An Act Of Chemical Warfare? (Trailer)
Trailer for the upcoming episode of Health Uncensored.
Aug 7, 2025
Matthew Cormier
July 2025
The Dangers Of Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, And Herbal Parasite Cleanses.
Root cause / Prevention / Recovery
Jul 30, 2025
Matthew Cormier
The truth about VIRUSES: The link between heavy metal toxins and viral transmission/disease.
Hello, Folks.
Jul 15, 2025
Matthew Cormier
March 2025
Body Temperatures In Decline: We've all become chronically ill - Episode 2
Hello, Folks.
Mar 14, 2025
Matthew Cormier
February 2025
Body Temperatures In Decline: The Majority Of The Population Can No Longer Maintain Healthy 98.6°F!
Episode 1
Feb 1, 2025
Matthew Cormier
December 2024
Body Temperatures in Decline: The Majority Of The Population Can No Longer Maintain Healthy 98.6°F!
Official trailer for upcoming documentary series to be released here on Substack!
Dec 29, 2024
Matthew Cormier
Alzheimer's Disease Research Fraud: From Hope to Hoax.
How a forged study wasted billions of dollars and cost countless lives.
Dec 9, 2024
Matthew Cormier
November 2024
Prescription for Profit: The FDA’s Alarming Record of Lethal Drugs on the Market
If the FDA is supposed to protect us, why are dangerous drugs making it to our medicine cabinets?
Nov 11, 2024
Matthew Cormier
October 2024
Vaccines and Autism: A New Hypothesis.
Exploring the controversial link between vaccines, common viruses like Herpes Simplex, and Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Oct 27, 2024
Matthew Cormier
July 2024
Mental Illness in America: A Crisis Exposed.
Did you know that 1/3 of United States population is on psychiatric medication?
Jul 20, 2024
Matthew Cormier
