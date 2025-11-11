Peer Reviewed and Published: Vaccine-Induced Viral Reactivation and Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Today is an important day for me and the culmination of 12 years of diligent work, my research article on the link between vaccinations and autism has been published in the Journal of Independent Medicine!
Link to full article:
https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/articles/v01n04a05/
My paper examines a significant body of research implicating common viral infections, like herpes simplex, as playing a central role in the development of autism. It’s been shown that viral infections of the brain (viral encephalitis) can act a trigger for autism.
And there is a large body of evidence suggesting that vaccines can reactivate latent viral infections people are already harboring, putting them into an pathogenic state of active replication.
My research proposes a new hypothesis, that vaccines may trigger autism by reactivating viral infections that children are already carrying and producing viral encephalitis.
This research is novel and has not been addressed by any of the other experts in the field.
Here is a short video presentation highlighting key points from my paper:
- Matt Cormier
Thank you for your years of service researching and writing about this critical issue.
As an FYI, have you seen the NINE PAGES of Adverse Events of Special Interest associated with the Pfizer COVID shots? This list of Adverse Events includes thirty-seven different types of Herpes Viruses which can be activated by these shots!
These Adverse Events begin on page 30 of the following Pfizer document, released online ONLY after a FOIA Court Order, as both Pfizer and the CDC were trying to hide them for 75 years! And the CDC knew about this list within three months of the rollout of these shots, yet never included them on the "safety sheet" that every American was supposed to receive when they took these shots.
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Imagine what we are about to face because of the effect of all our "health authorities" pushing, prodding, and mandating these pseudo-vaccines on EVERY demographic, including small children, even though they were not at risk for a serious outcome from the COVID virus.
We have about 80% of our population in the US who has taken one COVID shot and 70% who have taken two or more. Some other countries around the world have even more of their populations COVID "vaccinated" with these dangerous, experimental shots.
Again, thank you for all your hard work and diligence. Regards.
How can vaccines be harmless when they penetrate the skin which is a barrier to protect the body from all pathogens. The none self entities that are introduced causes an immune system reaction to protect the body by releasing cytokines. This causes inflammation correct. That is why they give Tylenol to the infant . Since 1986 our medical profession has produced about 2 million autistic children into their adulthood, except for those that died immediately from the injection. So now after 40 years, we’re now blaming viral attacks as a cause and not the vaccine. What is not measured is immune systems, functionality and vibrancy. I guess the acetaminophen issue is not being accepted so we are now blaming a viral attack. If our immune system is whole does it not control and eliminate the viral attack? I believe the answer lies in eliminating all non-self entities and boost the immune system of the mother to be as well as the infant, and this is not accomplished.
Considering the fact that health issues have escalated since 1986 indicates that vaccines are not the answer. I guess the fact that the Amish do not have an autism problem and Do Not inject, their children is an anomaly and should be ignored.