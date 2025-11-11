Hello, Folks.

Today is an important day for me and the culmination of 12 years of diligent work, my research article on the link between vaccinations and autism has been published in the Journal of Independent Medicine!

Link to full article:

https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/articles/v01n04a05/

My paper examines a significant body of research implicating common viral infections, like herpes simplex, as playing a central role in the development of autism. It’s been shown that viral infections of the brain (viral encephalitis) can act a trigger for autism.

And there is a large body of evidence suggesting that vaccines can reactivate latent viral infections people are already harboring, putting them into an pathogenic state of active replication.

My research proposes a new hypothesis, that vaccines may trigger autism by reactivating viral infections that children are already carrying and producing viral encephalitis.

This research is novel and has not been addressed by any of the other experts in the field.

Here is a short video presentation highlighting key points from my paper:

- Matt Cormier